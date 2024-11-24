2:26 minutes 2:26 minutes Problem 25.1ab Textbook Question Textbook Question What viral family causes each of these diseases? (A family may be used more than once.)

1. _____Myocarditis 2. _____Colorado tick fever 3. _____Rabies 4. _____Influenza 5. _____Dengue fever 6. _____German measles 7. _____Acute gastroenteritis 8. _____Ebola virus 9. _____RSV 10. _____Western equine encephalitis 11. _____No known disease

A. Rhabdoviridae B. Paramyxoviridae C. Reoviridae D. Coronaviridae E. Togaviridae F. Flaviviridae G. Orthomyxoviridae H. Orphan virus I. Caliciviridae J. Filoviridae K. Picornaviridae

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

9 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked