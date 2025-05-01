Problem 1
Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.
a. Give foods a characteristic taste
b. Lower the risk of food spoilage
c. Sterilize foods
d. Increase the shelf life of the food
Problem 2
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast
Problem 3
Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese
Problem 4
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Problem 5
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum
Problem 6
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
Problem 7
Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?
a. Sludge
b. PHA
c. BOD
d. Alum
Problem 8
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
Problem 9
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
Problem 10
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. Always involves alcohol production
b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism
Problem 11
Lyophilization in food preservation is by ________.
a. Cell lysis
b. Gamma radiation
c. Rapid heating
d. Freeze-drying
Problem 1
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Problem 2
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Problem 3
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
Problem 4
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Problem 5
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
Problem 1
Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.
Problem 2
Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.
Problem 3
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.
Problem 4
Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
Problem 5
A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.
Problem 6
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
Problem 7
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
Problem 8
Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.
Problem 9
A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.
Problem 10
_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.
Problem 1
Match each term with its correct definition.
1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces
2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink
3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment
4._______Water that is not bound by solutes
5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance
6._______Brief heating of foods during processing
7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater
8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase
A. Spoilage
B. Water activity
C. Coliforms
D. Pasteurization
E. Secondary metabolites
F. Potable
G. BOD
H. Oxidation lagoon
Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Back