What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?





a. They are arboviruses.

b. They are nonpathogenic.

c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.

d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.