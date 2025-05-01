Problem 1
A microbiome is composed of _____.
a. single, pure populations
b. all organisms in a locale
c. all microbes in a location
d. only the bacteria are considered
Problem 2
When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. One
b. Three
c. Hundreds
d. Thousands
Problem 3
In the environment, nutrients are generally:
a. Limiting
b. Present in excess
c. Stable
d. Artificially induced
Problem 4
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
Problem 5
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis
Problem 6
Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Problem 7
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:
a. Littoral zone
b. Limnetic zone
c. Profundal zone
d. Benthic zone
Problem 8
Which of the following diseases is not caused by NIAID category A biological weapons
agents?
a. Smallpox
b. Plague
c. Q fever
d. Tularemia
Problem 9
Of the following characteristics, which would contribute most to making a microorganism an effective biological warfare agent?
a. Is readily available in the environment
b. Can be spread by contact after original dissemination
c. Cannot be treated well outside a hospital
d. Is easily identified by symptoms
Problem 10
Anammox reactions are:
a. Anaerobic and part of nitrogen cycling
b. Anaerobic and part of carbon cycling
c. Aerobic and part of sulfur cycling
d. Aerobic and part of metal ion oxidation
Problem 1
Indicate whether the following statements is true or false.
_____ Biofilms of microorganisms form in aquatic environments only.
Problem 2
_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.
Problem 3
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.
Problem 4
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Problem 5
_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.
Problem 1
Leaching of compounds from mine tailings often results in the oxidation of two elements: _____ and _____ .
Problem 2
Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
Problem 3
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.
Problem 4
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Problem 5
Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.
Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Back