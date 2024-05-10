3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Problem 27.4a
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as _____.
a. usable forms in soil and rock
b. usable forms in water
c. unusable forms in soil and rock
d. unusable forms in water
