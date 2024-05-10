5. Molecules of Microbiology
Carbon
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis
