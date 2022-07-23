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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 2
Chapter 6, Problem 2

“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. Broth culture
b. Pour plate
c. Streak plate
d. Dilution plate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves using a sterile inoculating loop to spread microorganisms on an agar surface in a culture dish.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of the options: a broth culture is a liquid medium, a pour plate involves mixing bacteria with molten agar before solidifying, a streak plate involves spreading bacteria on the surface of agar to isolate individual colonies, and a dilution plate involves serial dilutions before plating.
Step 3: Identify that the process described involves moving the loop across the agar surface to thin out the sample and isolate individual colonies, which matches the streak plate technique.
Step 4: Confirm that the streak plate method is specifically designed to separate individual bacterial cells on the agar surface to obtain isolated colonies.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description corresponds to option c, the streak plate method.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Streak Plate Technique

The streak plate method is a microbiological technique used to isolate individual bacterial colonies by spreading a sample over the surface of an agar plate with a sterile loop. This thins out the sample, allowing single cells to grow into separate colonies for identification.
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Agar Culture Media

Agar is a gelatinous substance derived from seaweed used as a solid culture medium in petri dishes. It provides a surface for microbial growth and allows for the physical separation of colonies during techniques like streak plating.
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Colony Isolation

Colony isolation is the process of separating individual microbial cells on a solid medium so that they grow into distinct colonies. This is essential for obtaining pure cultures and studying specific microorganisms without contamination.
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