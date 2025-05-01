Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
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Problem 11
Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
Problem 12
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?
Problem 13
Contrast the structures and actions of soaps and quats.
Problem 14
What are some advantages and disadvantages of using ionizing radiation to sterilize food?
Problem 15
How can campers effectively treat stream water to remove pathogenic protozoa, bacteria, and viruses?