Problem 1
In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses
c. Sterilization eliminates prions
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles
Problem 2
Which of the following substances or processes kills microorganisms on laboratory surfaces?
a. Antiseptics
b. Disinfectants
c. Degermers
d. Pasteurization
Problem 3
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
Problem 4
The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above
Problem 5
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct
Problem 6
The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?
a. Bacillus stearothermophilus
b. Salmonella enterica
c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
d. Staphylococcus aureus
Problem 7
A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?
a. Disk-diffusion test
b. Phenol coefficient
c. Filter paper test
d. In-use test
Problem 8
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
Problem 9
The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?
a. Filtration
b. Lyophilization
c. Desiccation
d. Radiation
Problem 10
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
Problem 11
Which of the following substances would most effectively inhibit anaerobes?
a. Phenol
b. Silver
c. Ethanol
d. Hydrogen peroxide
Problem 12
Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. Disinfected
b. Sanitized
c. Degermed
d. Aseptic
Problem 13
Biosafety Level 3 includes:
a. Double sets of entry doors
b. Pressurized suits
c. Showers in entryways
d. All of the above
Problem 14
A sample of E. coli has been subjected to heat for a specified time, and 90% of the cells have been destroyed. Which of the following terms best describes this event?
a. Thermal death point
b. Thermal death time
c. Decimal reduction time
d. None of the above
Problem 15
Which of the following substances is least toxic to humans?
a. Carbolic acid
b. Glutaraldehyde
c. Hydrogen peroxide
d. Formalin
Problem 16
Which of the following chemicals is active against bacterial endospores?
a. Copper ions
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Ethanol
d. Triclosan
Problem 17
Which of the following disinfectants acts against cell membranes?
a. Phenol
b. Peracetic acid
c. Silver nitrate
d. Glutaraldehyde
Problem 18
Which of the following disinfectants contains alcohol?
a. Iodophor
b. Quat
c. Formalin
d. Tincture of bromine
Problem 19
Which antimicrobial chemical has been used to sterilize spacecraft?
a. Phenol
b. Alcohol
c. Heavy metal
d. Ethylene oxide
Problem 20
Which class of surfactant is most soluble in water?
a. Quaternary ammonium compounds
b. Alcohols
c. Soaps
d. Peracetic acids
Problem 1
Describe three types of microbes that are extremely resistant to antimicrobial treatment, and explain why they are resistant.
Problem 2
Compare and contrast four tests that have been developed to measure the effectiveness of disinfectants.
Problem 3
Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?
Problem 4
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
Problem 5
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
Problem 6
Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
Problem 7
What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
Problem 8
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
Problem 9
Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.
Problem 10
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
