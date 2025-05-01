Problem 1
Diffusion and dilution tests that expose pathogens to antimicrobials are designed to determine __________ .
a. The spectrum of action of a drug
b. Which drug is most effective against a particular pathogen
c. The amount of a drug to use against a particular pathogen
d. Both b and c
Problem 2
In a Kirby-Bauer susceptibility test, the presence of a zone of inhibition around disks containing antimicrobial agents indicates __________ .
a. That the microbe does not grow in the presence of the agents
b. That the microbe grows well in the presence of the agents
c. The smallest amount of the agent that will inhibit the growth of the microbe
d. The minimum amount of an agent that kills the microbe in question
Problem 3
The key to successful chemotherapy is __________ .
a. Selective toxicity
b. A diffusion test
c. The minimum inhibitory concentration test
d. The spectrum of action
Problem 4
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
Problem 5
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent
Problem 6
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above
Problem 7
Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid
Problem 8
Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
Problem 9
Which of the following statements is false concerning antiviral drugs?
a. Macrolide drugs block attachment sites on the host cell wall and prevent viruses from entering.
b. Drugs that neutralize the acidity of phagolysosomes prevent viral uncoating.
c. Nucleotide analogs can be used to stop microbial replication.
d. Drugs containing protease inhibitors retard viral growth by blocking the production of essential viral proteins.
Problem 10
PABA is __________ .
a. A substrate used in the production of penicillin
b. A type of β-lactamase
c. Molecularly similar to cephalosporins
d. Used to synthesize folic acid
Problem 1
Label each of the accompanying figures to indicate the class of drug that is stopping polypeptide translation.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
a. ________________ b. _________________
block initiation. change 30S subunit.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
c. ________________ d. _________________
block ribosome attachment inhibits peptide bonding
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
e. ________________ g. _________________
f. ________________ h. _________________
block ribosome movement block tRNA docking
Problem 2
What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
<IMAGE>
Problem 1
What characteristics would an ideal chemotherapeutic agent have? Which drug has these qualities?
Problem 2
Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?
Problem 3
Why is the fact that drug Z destroys the NAM portions of a cell’s wall structure an important factor in considering the drug for chemotherapy?
Problem 4
Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?
Problem 5
Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.
Problem 8
A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?
Problem 9
Compare and contrast the actions of polyenes, azoles, allylamines, and polymyxin.
Problem 10
What is the difference in drug action of synergists contrasted with that of antagonists?
Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Back
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs