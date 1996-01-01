- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which outcome is most relevant when applying the course definition of 'nutritious' to compare two diets?
You are counseling a client who cites cultural traditions and strong taste preferences as reasons for daily use of a high-sodium seasoning. As an evaluator of interventions, which approach best respects their context while addressing health?
A person records breakfast: 2 slices of toast (each 80 kcal, 3 g protein), 1 egg (70 kcal, 6 g protein), and orange juice 8 oz (110 kcal, 2 g protein). Calculate total calories and protein for breakfast and state whether protein is at least 15% of calories (by kcal) for that meal. Show your work.
Given a day's intake: breakfast (sweetened cereal high in sodium and added sugar), lunch (large burger with fries high in saturated fat and sodium), dinner (small salad), and minimal fruit intake, which of the following correctly identifies the most likely nutritional excesses and insufficiencies?
Why is water considered essential and required in greater amounts than other nutrients despite not providing energy?
Design a brief reasoning chain that explains why humans require more water by mass than macronutrients, and choose the option that best matches that logical sequence.
An athlete follows a very low-carbohydrate diet for a week and then performs a 30-second maximal sprint. Which performance outcome is most plausible and why?
A linear polysaccharide chain contains 10 covalently linked glucose units. After complete digestion in the small intestine, how many glucose monomers will be available to be absorbed into the blood?
Niacin (vitamin B3) is a precursor for NAD+. Considering NAD+ is required by multiple dehydrogenases in energy metabolism, which integrated outcome would you predict in a person with severe niacin deficiency?
Which of the following statements best distinguishes a vitamin from a mineral?
A student records their intake for three days. Day 1: 1 cup cooked oats (4 g fiber) + 1 apple (4 g). Day 2: 1 cup lentils (15 g) + 1 banana (3 g). Day 3: sandwich with whole-wheat bread (2 slices, 4 g) + mixed salad (2 g). What is the average daily fiber intake across the three days, and is this likely to meet a commonly cited recommendation of ~25 g/day for general adult benefits?
Which of the following lists the correct energy density of alcohol and the implication for alcoholic beverages' caloric content?
Convert 3,750 little-c calories (chemistry calories) into the kilocalories that would appear on a nutrition label. What is the correct value?
You plan a trial testing a new flavored nutritional beverage. To choose the best control, which is most appropriate?
Which action would best counteract nutritional quackery encountered in an online ad?