A student records their intake for three days. Day 1: 1 cup cooked oats (4 g fiber) + 1 apple (4 g). Day 2: 1 cup lentils (15 g) + 1 banana (3 g). Day 3: sandwich with whole-wheat bread (2 slices, 4 g) + mixed salad (2 g). What is the average daily fiber intake across the three days, and is this likely to meet a commonly cited recommendation of ~25 g/day for general adult benefits?