Nutrition
1. Science of Nutrition
1. Science of Nutrition
1. Science of Nutrition / Nutrition as a Science / Problem 14
Problem 14
You plan a trial testing a new flavored nutritional beverage. To choose the best control, which is most appropriate?
A
Assign control participants to an unrelated exercise program so they feel engaged while the treatment arm receives the beverage, avoiding the need for blinding
B
No control at all; give everyone the new beverage and compare outcomes to historical norms from other studies, which avoids participant inconvenience
C
A visually and taste-matched placebo beverage without the active ingredient, with participants randomized to beverage A or placebo to isolate the active ingredient’s effect
D
Use a control beverage that differs in both taste and appearance to make it obvious who is getting the active product, because transparency increases compliance
AI Usage Notice
AI Usage Notice

Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.