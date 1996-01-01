Skip to main content
3. The Human Body & Digestion
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Nutrient Absorption and Transport / Problem 11
Problem 11
Which statement best defines intestinal absorption as taught in this lesson?
A
Transport of molecules from the stomach into the bloodstream through gastric pits and pooling in the hepatic portal circulation before final enzymatic hydrolysis occurs in peripheral tissues.
B
Movement of digested nutrients from the lumen of the small intestine into the epithelial cells of the villi.
C
Passive movement of water across the colon epithelium for waste concentration and water reabsorption prior to fecal elimination in the large intestine.
D
The enzymatic breakdown of macronutrients that occurs on the brush border of the small intestine, converting polymers into monomers so they can be processed by the liver and then excreted if in excess.
