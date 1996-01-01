- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In a community with chronically low dietary protein availability, which complex public health outcome would most likely emerge as a consequence of limited nitrogen intake?
Which of the following is the best practical reason, based on the lesson, to classify a polypeptide with 40 amino acids differently than a protein with 400 amino acids?
Which chemical bond specifically links amino acids together in a protein chain?
Which immediate cellular consequence would you predict from sustained inadequate dietary protein intake?
A point mutation replaces a buried hydrophobic leucine in the core of an enzyme with a charged glutamate. Which chain of structural consequences is most likely, and what functional outcome would you predict?
Which sentence best explains how the R group (side chain) determines an amino acid's unique chemical behavior?
A biochemist observes that an internal residue in a polypeptide lacks an observable free amine peak in a spectrum that free amino acids normally show. Analyze why this spectral difference occurs and which chemical feature has changed.
For a large structural protein with 2500 amino acids, compute the percent change represented by a single-residue substitution and then interpret whether such a small percentage change could still be functionally important. Show your calculation and reasoning.
Design a concise experimental approach (choose the best combination) to demonstrate differential gene expression between cultured muscle and neural cells, indicating the measurement method and expected outcome. Use experimental-design synthesis.
A toxin inhibits hepatic synthesis of fibrinogen and several clotting factors. Which immediate clinical lab and physical signs would you evaluate to confirm the expected physiological effect?
Which enzymes are responsible for final hydrolysis of dipeptides and tripeptides inside enterocytes?
A vegetarian eats rice for lunch and beans for dinner. Which analysis best evaluates whether this pattern provides adequate essential amino acids?
What is the current RDA for protein for healthy adults expressed in grams per kilogram of body weight per day?
For a sedentary adult requiring 2000 kcal/day, calculate the protein gram range corresponding to the AMDR. Then determine whether a daily intake of 45 g protein meets the lower bound (show calculations).
Calculate the recommended AMDR range in grams of protein for an adult consuming 2200 kcal/day. Show your work and state whether a daily intake of 200 g protein would fall within the AMDR.