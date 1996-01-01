- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which option correctly defines a provitamin and gives an example relevant to vitamin A?
Why do some vitamins have both a letter-number name (e.g., B12) and a chemical name (e.g., cobalamin)?
Which rationale best explains why vitamins are classified as micronutrients rather than macronutrients?
A researcher proposes that increasing dietary vitamin E will always lower oxidative DNA damage in every tissue. Critically synthesize why this claim is overly simplistic and identify at least two reasons it might not hold true.
Which of the following pairs correctly matches a dietary form of vitamin A with a primary food source?
Design a brief clinical monitoring plan (choose the best option) for a patient who took excessive vitamin A supplements for months and now stopped; which monitoring elements prioritize safety and why?
You are designing a public health intervention in a low-income region with high rates of childhood night blindness. Which combined strategy targets both prevention and immediate treatment most effectively?
Construct a plausible dietary recommendation for a patient with pancreatic insufficiency to maximize absorption of fat‑soluble vitamins. Which combination is best and why?
Which water-soluble vitamin is stored in significant amounts in the liver and therefore may take years of poor intake before deficiency becomes clinically apparent?
Integrate your knowledge of B vitamin coenzymes: which set of vitamins provides cofactors required for transamination (amino acid interconversion), one-carbon transfers for nucleotide synthesis, and methylation reactions important in DNA synthesis?
Pantothenic acid (B5) is an essential component of which key coenzyme involved in fatty acid synthesis?
Among the following patient scenarios, which one is at highest risk specifically for vitamin B12 deficiency and which preventive measure is most appropriate?
Estimate how long it would take a strict vegan with no B12 intake to develop clinical deficiency assuming average liver B12 stores of 3000 µg and a physiological daily requirement (utilization/loss) of 2.5 µg per day. Show your calculation and final estimate in years.
A patient on a long-term high-dose vitamin E supplement is taking warfarin (an anticoagulant). Which evaluation best reflects the clinical concern and why?
A hospitalized patient receives total parenteral nutrition (TPN) without added choline and has poor hepatic function. Which analysis correctly predicts their risk and the rationale?