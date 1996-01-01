Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
7. Vitamins
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
7. Vitamins
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 15
Next
7. Vitamins / Introduction to Vitamins / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why do some vitamins have both a letter-number name (e.g., B12) and a chemical name (e.g., cobalamin)?
A
Numbered vitamin names indicate specific enzyme cofactors while chemical names indicate pro-vitamins only; therefore both names are needed because vitamins always exist in both cofactor and precursor states simultaneously.
B
Letter-number names identify vitamins by their solubility solely, while chemical names categorize vitamins by their physiological function, and the two naming systems are unrelated historically.
C
The letter-number is the historical vitamin name reflecting discovery order and the chemical name describes the specific molecular structure; both names refer to the same vitamin but serve different descriptive purposes.
D
Chemical names are used only for synthetic supplements and letter-number names are reserved for naturally occurring vitamins, so the two systems never refer to the same molecule in practice.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.