7. Vitamins
7. Vitamins
7. Vitamins / Water-Soluble Vitamins / Problem 12
Problem 12
Among the following patient scenarios, which one is at highest risk specifically for vitamin B12 deficiency and which preventive measure is most appropriate?
A
A long-term strict vegan who avoids all animal products — recommend routine B12 supplementation or fortified foods because B12 is almost exclusively found in animal-derived foods and may take years to deplete.
B
A breastfeeding mother who consumes fish daily — recommend stopping fish due to it causing immediate B12 depletion in the infant.
C
A middle-aged individual who eats meat daily but exercises strenuously — recommend iron supplementation as the primary prevention for B12 deficiency.
D
A teenager on a high-citrus fruit diet — advise adding green vegetables because citrus fruits block B12 absorption quickly.
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.