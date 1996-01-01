Skip to main content
7. Vitamins
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
7. Vitamins
Download worksheet
Introduction to Vitamins / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which option correctly defines a provitamin and gives an example relevant to vitamin A?
A
A provitamin always refers to plant-bound minerals that require fermentation to become vitamins, so beta-carotene is a mineral precursor and liver retinol is its fermented product.
B
A provitamin refers to a synthetic supplement designed to mimic vitamin action and is identical to the active vitamin chemically; therefore beta-carotene and retinol are chemically identical and interchangeable.
C
A provitamin is an inactive precursor that the body converts into an active vitamin; beta-carotene in carrots is a provitamin that can be converted enzymatically to retinol (active vitamin A).
D
A provitamin is the active, preformed form of a vitamin found in animal tissues; retinol in liver is a provitamin of beta-carotene because it transforms into carotenoids upon digestion.
0
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.