Assessing Weight Related Health Risk
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders / Assessing Weight Related Health Risk / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which intervention most directly targets the modifiable component of body composition to improve health outcomes?
A
Wearing a waist trainer daily to compress subcutaneous fat and change body composition permanently
B
Progressive resistance (strength) training combined with adequate protein intake to increase lean muscle mass and reduce relative body fat
C
Strict carbohydrate restriction only for one week to quickly decrease body mass through glycogen depletion without exercise
D
Taking diuretics to reduce total body water and thus lower measured weight without changing muscle or fat
