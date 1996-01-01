- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Given three choices for packing travel snacks for a week-long trip, analyze caloric efficiency per volume and choose the best set: (A) 500 g fresh fruit, (B) 200 g mixed nuts and dried fruit, (C) 300 g rice cakes and raw vegetables. Which option maximizes total caloric intake per suitcase volume while remaining nutrient-dense?
Which intervention is the best evidence-based behavioral solution for an underweight person who reports poor appetite and early satiety?
Which meal schedule best follows the principle of 'many small meals' for someone who reports feeling uncomfortably full after large meals but needs to increase calories?
An underweight trainee increases calories by 700 kcal/day and initiates a resistance program. After 8 weeks, they gain 2.0 kg of body mass, measured as +1.2 kg lean mass and +0.8 kg fat. Analyze whether this outcome aligns with realistic expectations and explain why.
Multi-step calculation: If a person needs an extra 500 kcal/day and chooses to add one daily snack of almonds (5.8 kcal/g), calculate how many grams of almonds are required to provide ~500 kcal, and how many 28 g servings (approx. 1 oz) that represents. Show your work.
Compare three breakfast options (each ~400 kcal) for energy density and nutrient quality: (A) 60 g granola with milk, (B) 30 g mixed nuts plus a banana, (C) 1 large bagel with low-fat cream cheese. Which option most effectively increases energy density per bite while also providing protein and healthy fats for weight gain?
Rank the following three 30 g snacks from highest to lowest expected energy density (kcal/g): roasted almonds (30 g ≈ 175 kcal), banana chips (30 g ≈ 160 kcal), and carrot sticks (30 g ≈ 12 kcal). Which ranking is correct and explain briefly why.
Multi-step integrative calculation and reasoning: A person maintains weight at 1,800 kcal/day. They add a 700 kcal/day surplus for 8 weeks and start resistance training; measured changes: +1.5 kg lean mass (via DEXA) after 8 weeks. Using 7,700 kcal/kg as the energy equivalent of gained tissue, estimate the fat mass gained (kg). Show all steps and justify whether the observed change in body composition is consistent with the energy surplus.
A client eats three meals of 400 kcal each and two snacks of 150 kcal each daily (total 1,300 kcal). They report early fullness when trying to double meal sizes. Propose a revised distribution of calories across meals and snacks (number of eating occasions and approximate calories each) to reach ~2,300 kcal/day without making each occasion >500 kcal. Explain your rationale briefly.
Which best describes the role of resistance training in a healthy weight-gain program for an underweight person?