A client eats three meals of 400 kcal each and two snacks of 150 kcal each daily (total 1,300 kcal). They report early fullness when trying to double meal sizes. Propose a revised distribution of calories across meals and snacks (number of eating occasions and approximate calories each) to reach ~2,300 kcal/day without making each occasion >500 kcal. Explain your rationale briefly.