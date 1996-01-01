Skip to main content
Which intervention is the best evidence-based behavioral solution for an underweight person who reports poor appetite and early satiety?
A
Increase eating frequency with small, energy-dense snacks and add healthy fats to meals (e.g., nut butters, oils) while combining with resistance exercise to promote lean mass gain and improve appetite over time.
B
Advise the person to restrict fluids during meals to thin gastric contents and then attempt to consume a single very large meal each day, since extreme intermittent overeating is the most sustainable method to overcome satiety quickly.
C
Recommend avoidance of all exercise because any physical activity will further suppress appetite and therefore prevent weight gain regardless of its type or timing.
D
Instruct the person to rely solely on stimulant medications to increase metabolic rate so they will require more calories and therefore naturally increase intake without dietary planning.
