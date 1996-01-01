Skip to main content
Back
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones / Problem 4
Problem 4
Where is the hypothalamus located relative to the pituitary gland and brainstem, and what are the effects of stimulating its two feeding-related centers?
A
The hypothalamus lies just above the pituitary and anterior to the brainstem; stimulating the feeding center increases eating, stimulating the satiety center suppresses eating.
B
The hypothalamus is lateral to the pituitary and superior to the frontal cortex; stimulation of either center causes increased water intake but no change in food intake.
C
The hypothalamus is posterior to the brainstem and below the pituitary; feeding center stimulation reduces appetite while satiety center stimulation increases digestion speed but does not affect food intake.
D
The hypothalamus surrounds the pituitary gland and is caudal to the brainstem; stimulation of the feeding center primarily triggers endocrine changes only, while satiety center stimulation initiates only somatic motor responses that prevent eating.
