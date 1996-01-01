Skip to main content
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which meal strategy best applies evidence about macronutrient effects on satiety per calorie to minimize total caloric intake at the next meal?
A
Consume a calorie-matched meal primarily composed of refined carbohydrates and liquid fats (for example: sugared beverage and creamy soup) because liquids are absorbed more quickly and therefore keep hunger suppressed longer.
B
Consume small, frequent high-sugar snacks throughout the day to maintain stable blood glucose and avoid surges in insulin that would otherwise promote satiety, since smaller portions prevent stomach stretch receptor activation.
C
Prioritize mainly high-fat, energy-dense foods because fat has the highest caloric density and thus per-calorie leads to the longest-lasting mechanical gastric fullness.
D
Consume a moderate-calorie meal rich in lean protein and high fiber (for example: grilled chicken, quinoa, and nonstarchy vegetables) to increase peptide-mediated satiety, delay gastric emptying, and reduce subsequent intake.
