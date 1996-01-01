Skip to main content
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why do only some cells respond to a circulating hormone even though the hormone is present throughout the bloodstream?
A
Only cells that express the specific receptor for that hormone can bind it and transduce the signal, so other cells are unresponsive despite exposure.
B
All cells respond but only target cells show visible changes because they have more abundant mitochondria to carry out the hormone's action.
C
Hormones are rapidly degraded in all tissues except their target cells, which is why only target cells are exposed to functional hormone concentrations.
D
The blood-brain barrier prevents hormones from reaching any peripheral tissue except the hypothalamus, so peripheral responses are mediated by neurotransmitters only.
