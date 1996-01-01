Skip to main content
Back
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which of the following is a true statement about how mechanical stretch contributes to meal termination?
A
Stretch receptors are activated only after macronutrients are completely absorbed, thus they are late signals that lengthen the interval to the next meal but do not stop an ongoing meal.
B
Gastric stretch receptors send rapid neural signals that contribute to short-term meal termination by informing the hypothalamus that the stomach volume has increased.
C
Gastric stretch has no role in satiety and only determines the mechanical digestion rate without communicating with the brain.
D
Stretch signals are primarily endocrine and require hours to affect the hypothalamus, making them irrelevant to immediate meal termination.
