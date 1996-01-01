- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following crop traits most directly corresponds to Bt engineering and which to glyphosate resistance?
A retail clerk receives a shipment of corn meal labeled with a small QR code indicating "bioengineered." A customer asks why they can't see a simple statement on the front. Which explanation is accurate and consumer‑facing?
A canned soup lists ingredients by weight: organic tomatoes 52%, water 30%, conventional carrots 10%, organic basil 3%, salt 0.5%, and other conventional spices 4.5%. Which organic claim is permitted and can the manufacturer display the USDA organic seal?
A snack manufacturer creates a trail mix with: 35% organic raisins, 35% organic peanuts, 10% conventional chocolate chips, 19% conventional sunflower seeds, and 1% salt. Which organic claim can be made and can the USDA organic seal be used?
Regulators are reviewing a CRISPR‑edited crop that matches a mutation found in a wild relative but was created in the lab without inserting foreign DNA. Identify two regulatory challenges this situation presents and propose a concise regulatory approach to address them.
A start‑up develops a tomato with a small gene edit introduced by CRISPR without inserting foreign DNA. Analyze regulatory implications under current U.S. frameworks and identify the most likely oversight gap.
As a sustainability coordinator, synthesize an outline (3–4 points) for a farm transition plan from conventional to USDA organic certification that addresses the primary requirements and practical steps the farm must take.
From a policy perspective, which measure best balances encouraging beneficial bioengineering innovations while limiting potential economic harms from corporate seed control?
Which description correctly defines transgenic (genetically modified) foods produced by recombinant DNA technology?
Consider long‑term ecological concerns from continuous planting of Bt crops over decades. Which evaluation best captures the plausible ecological risk and a mitigation strategy?