12. Food Safety & Regulation / Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods / Problem 5
Regulators are reviewing a CRISPR‑edited crop that matches a mutation found in a wild relative but was created in the lab without inserting foreign DNA. Identify two regulatory challenges this situation presents and propose a concise regulatory approach to address them.
Challenges: (1) The edits produce invisible toxins; (2) the edits will always be undetectable. Proposed approach: require complete elimination of gene editing from all agricultural research.
Challenges: (1) Lab capacity to perform CRISPR is insufficient; (2) CRISPR edits are always less safe than conventional breeding. Proposed approach: ban all CRISPR edits until research proves they are harmless.
Challenges: (1) Definitional gap—current recombinant DNA‑based rules may not capture exactly altered genomes that lack foreign DNA; (2) Labeling ambiguity—consumers may expect bioengineered disclosure even if regulators do not classify it as such. Proposed approach: adopt trait‑based assessment focusing on novel risk profiles and require transparent product disclosures when edits create traits not attainable via conventional breeding.
Challenges: (1) CRISPR products will automatically be labeled organic; (2) CRISPR increases crop yields beyond any oversight. Proposed approach: leave regulation to market forces and avoid government involvement.
