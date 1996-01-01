Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods / Problem 5
Problem 5

Regulators are reviewing a CRISPR‑edited crop that matches a mutation found in a wild relative but was created in the lab without inserting foreign DNA. Identify two regulatory challenges this situation presents and propose a concise regulatory approach to address them.

Learn this concept