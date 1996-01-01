12. Food Safety & Regulation / Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods / Problem 2
A retail clerk receives a shipment of corn meal labeled with a small QR code indicating "bioengineered." A customer asks why they can't see a simple statement on the front. Which explanation is accurate and consumer‑facing?
All bioengineered foods must have a large red warning on the front mandated by the FDA, and the QR code is an optional addition for those who want a secondary label.
USDA rules allow the bioengineered disclosure to be provided via text, symbol, or a digital link such as a QR code; the QR code meets regulatory requirements though it may be less visible to shoppers unfamiliar with scanning.
Federal rules forbid any digital disclosures for bioengineered foods; the presence of a QR code indicates an unapproved product that must be returned to the supplier immediately.
Retailers are allowed to hide bioengineered status entirely; any QR code present is decorative and carries no regulatory meaning.
