Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Natural, Organic, & Bioengineered Foods / Problem 6
Problem 6

A start‑up develops a tomato with a small gene edit introduced by CRISPR without inserting foreign DNA. Analyze regulatory implications under current U.S. frameworks and identify the most likely oversight gap.

