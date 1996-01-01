Skip to main content
Protein-Related Disorders
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Protein-Related Disorders
6. Proteins / Protein-Related Disorders / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which of the following best states the current AMDR for protein and its conceptual rationale relative to total daily calories?
A
15–50% of daily calories; a broad range intended to maximize muscle synthesis across the lifespan while allowing flexibility for different activity levels and body sizes, despite potential tradeoffs with carbohydrate and fat intake.
B
5–20% of total daily calories; chosen to minimize dietary cholesterol while ensuring minimal amino acid intake for survival in adults who are not growing.
C
10–35% of total daily calories; this range balances needs for maintenance, growth, and preventing excess displacement of other macronutrients.
D
25–60% of total calories; a guideline primarily focused on athletes and bodybuilders intended to prioritize protein over carbohydrates and fat to optimize lean mass gains under heavy resistance training conditions.
