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What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for total fat intake according to the Dietary Reference Intakes? The AMDR for total fat intake is 20–35% of total daily calories.

According to the Dietary Reference Intakes, what percentage of daily calories should come from fat? According to the DRIs, 20–35% of daily calories should come from fat.

What is the recommended range for fat intake as a percentage of total daily calories based on the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)? The recommended range for fat intake is 20–35% of total daily calories.

What does an intake of 2.4 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B12 represent in the context of Dietary Reference Intakes? An intake of 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12 typically represents the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for healthy adults, which is the amount estimated to meet the needs of 97–98% of individuals in that group.

Who establishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) in the United States? The DRIs are established by the National Academy of Sciences, an independent organization not part of the federal government. They provide specific recommendations for nutrient and caloric intake.

What is the main purpose of the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) in the DRIs? The UL is the highest daily intake of a nutrient that does not pose a risk of adverse health effects. Consuming more than the UL increases the risk of toxicity.