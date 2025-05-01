Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Is a calorie another term for carbohydrate? No, a calorie is a unit of energy, not a type of nutrient like carbohydrate.

What is the definition of an empty calorie? An empty calorie refers to energy provided by food that contains little or no nutritional value beyond calories, such as added sugars or solid fats.

What is the difference between a calorie with a lowercase 'c' and a Calorie with an uppercase 'C'? A lowercase 'c' calorie is the energy needed to heat 1 gram of water by 1°C, while an uppercase 'C' Calorie (kilocalorie) equals 1,000 lowercase 'c' calories and is the unit used in nutrition.

Which macronutrient contains the most calories per gram? Fat contains the most calories per gram, providing 9 calories per gram.

What is the difference between calories and kilocalories in nutrition? In nutrition, the term 'calorie' typically refers to a kilocalorie (kcal), which is equal to 1,000 small 'c' calories.

How are calories or kilocalories used to measure energy in food? Calories or kilocalories measure the amount of energy provided by food, specifically from macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.