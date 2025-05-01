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Are processed, low-fat foods typically low in calories according to food labeling regulations? No, processed low-fat foods are not necessarily low in calories. While 'low-fat' is a regulated nutrient content claim indicating reduced fat content, these foods may still contain significant calories from other sources such as added sugars or refined carbohydrates. Food labels provide calorie information per serving, so it is important to check the nutrition facts panel rather than assume low-fat means low-calorie. What information must be listed first in the ingredient list on a food label? The ingredient present in the greatest amount by weight must be listed first. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight. Which four vitamins and minerals are required to be listed on the nutrition facts panel? Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium must be listed. All other vitamins and minerals are optional. How is the serving size on a nutrition facts panel determined? Serving size reflects the amount a typical person is likely to eat, not a recommended amount. It is standardized for comparison across products. What does a 'free' nutrient content claim mean on a food label? A 'free' claim means the nutrient is either absent or present only in a trivial amount set by the FDA. The exact amount varies by nutrient. What is the difference between an authorized health claim and a qualified health claim? An authorized health claim requires significant scientific agreement and FDA preapproval. A qualified health claim has less scientific support and must include a disclaimer. What does the term 'light' mean when used as a nutrient content claim for calories? When referring to calories, 'light' means the food has one third fewer calories than the reference food. The reference food must be clearly identified. Why is the percent daily value for protein optional on food labels? The FDA considers Americans to generally meet their protein needs, so listing the percent daily value for protein is optional. The actual value exists but is not required. What must be indicated on a food label if the product contains a common allergen? The presence of any common allergen must be clearly indicated on the label. This is an FDA requirement for consumer safety. How is the 100% daily value for vitamins and minerals determined on food labels? The 100% daily value is set to the highest recommended daily allowance (RDA) among different population groups. For example, vitamin D uses the RDA for the elderly, and calcium uses the RDA for adolescents.
Food Labels quiz #1
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