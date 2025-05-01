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Are processed, low-fat foods typically low in calories according to food labeling regulations? No, processed low-fat foods are not necessarily low in calories. While 'low-fat' is a regulated nutrient content claim indicating reduced fat content, these foods may still contain significant calories from other sources such as added sugars or refined carbohydrates. Food labels provide calorie information per serving, so it is important to check the nutrition facts panel rather than assume low-fat means low-calorie.

What information must be listed first in the ingredient list on a food label? The ingredient present in the greatest amount by weight must be listed first. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight.

Which four vitamins and minerals are required to be listed on the nutrition facts panel? Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium must be listed. All other vitamins and minerals are optional.

How is the serving size on a nutrition facts panel determined? Serving size reflects the amount a typical person is likely to eat, not a recommended amount. It is standardized for comparison across products.

What does a 'free' nutrient content claim mean on a food label? A 'free' claim means the nutrient is either absent or present only in a trivial amount set by the FDA. The exact amount varies by nutrient.

What is the difference between an authorized health claim and a qualified health claim? An authorized health claim requires significant scientific agreement and FDA preapproval. A qualified health claim has less scientific support and must include a disclaimer.