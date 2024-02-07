In each case, circle the stronger nucleophile.
We show in Chapter 20 that α , β-unsaturated ketones are electrophilic at C4. Rationalize this observation.
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
BCl3 has an empty p orbital, so it is a strong Lewis acid. Would you expect an amide to react with BCl3 at nitrogen or oxygen?
Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
