Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.
(a)
Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.
(a)
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Two arrows are necessary in each reaction.
(b)
Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.
(e)
Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.
(a)
For each of the reactions in Problem 15, indicate which reactant is the nucleophile and which is the electrophile.
a.
b.
Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons in the following reaction steps
a.
b.