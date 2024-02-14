Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecular formulas and structures.
(f) C6H8O2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(e) C6H12O2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(b) C12H11NO3
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecules.
(c)
Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:
c. C12H20
d. C40H56
Several studies have shown that β-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, may play a role in preventing cancer. β-Carotene has a molecular formula of C40H56, and it contains two rings and no triple bonds. How many double bonds does it have?
Give five examples of structures with this formula (C6H12). At least one should contain a ring, and at least one should contain a double bond.
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens