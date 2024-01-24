Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD)

The Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) is a measure of the degree of unsaturation in a molecule, indicating the number of rings and/or multiple bonds present. It is calculated using the formula IHD = (2C + 2 + N - H - X) / 2, where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens. A higher IHD value suggests more unsaturation, which can affect the reactivity and properties of the compound.