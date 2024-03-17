1. A Review of General Chemistry
Several studies have shown that b-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, may play a role in preventing cancer. b-Carotene has a molecular formula of C40H56, and it contains two rings and no triple bonds. How many double bonds does it have?
