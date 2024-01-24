Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD)

The Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) is a calculation used to determine the degree of unsaturation in a molecular formula. It indicates the number of rings and/or multiple bonds present in a compound. Each double bond or ring contributes one to the IHD, while each triple bond contributes two. The formula for IHD is IHD = (2C + 2 + N - H - X) / 2, where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens.