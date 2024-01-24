Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(b) C4H9ON
(b) C4H9ON
(d) C8H9OBr
(a) C6H14O
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecular formulas and structures.
(f) C6H8O2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(b) C12H11NO3
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for the following molecules.
(c)
For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.
(c) C4H10