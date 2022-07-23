The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
a. butane
b. isobutane
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(a) CH3CH2CH(CH3)2
(b) (CH3)3CCH2CH3
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
Name the following alkanes using the common names for branched substituents.
(c)