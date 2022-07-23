Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(b) a tertiary alkyl halide
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
e.