Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
b. Which of the resonance contributors makes the smallest contribution to the hybrid?
a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species, showing all the lone pairs:
b. For each species, indicate the most stable resonance contributor.
3. NO2-
i) Which of the following resonance structures represents the 'actual' structure of the molecule shown? (ii) Which contributes more to the resonance hybrid? (iii) Why?
a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
Which resonance contributor in each pair makes the greater contribution to the resonance hybrid?
Which is a correct statement?
A. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 18 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 10 kcal/mol.
B. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 10 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 18 kcal/mol.