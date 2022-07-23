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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 66d,e
Chapter 9, Problem 66d,e

Are the following pairs of structures resonance contributors or different compounds?
d. Two chemical structures are shown side by side, labeled "and," with plus signs indicating charge.
e. Two chemical structures with oxygen atoms, labeled "and," questioning if they are resonance contributors or different compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structures in pair (a). Both structures have the same molecular formula and connectivity, but the position of the double bond and the positive charge differ. This indicates that they are resonance contributors, as resonance structures differ only in the arrangement of electrons, not the connectivity of atoms.
Step 2: For pair (a), confirm that the positive charge and double bond can be delocalized across the structure. Resonance contributors are representations of the same molecule showing different electron distributions.
Step 3: Analyze the structures in pair (b). Both structures have the same molecular formula and connectivity, but the position of the double bond differs. This suggests that they could be resonance contributors.
Step 4: For pair (b), confirm that the electron movement (delocalization) between the double bond and the carbonyl group is possible. Resonance contributors typically involve the movement of π-electrons or lone pairs to stabilize the molecule.
Step 5: Conclude that both pairs (a) and (b) are resonance contributors, as they represent the same molecule with different electron arrangements, not different compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They are not distinct compounds but rather representations that contribute to the overall hybrid structure of the molecule. The actual structure is a resonance hybrid, which is more stable than any individual resonance form.
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Stability of Resonance Contributors

The stability of resonance contributors is determined by factors such as the presence of full octets, charge distribution, and the electronegativity of atoms. More stable resonance forms contribute more significantly to the resonance hybrid. Structures with minimized formal charges and better charge distribution are generally more favorable.
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Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated based on the number of valence electrons, the number of bonds, and the number of non-bonding electrons. It helps in evaluating the stability of resonance structures; structures with formal charges closer to zero are typically more stable and preferred in resonance contributors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for the following ions:

a.

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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?

15.

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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?

5.

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Textbook Question

a. How many linear dienes have molecular formula C6H10? (Disregard cis–trans isomers.)

b. How many of the linear dienes in part a are conjugated dienes?

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Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for the following ions:

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw all the products of the following reaction:

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