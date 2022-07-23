What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(d) C9H12N2O2
Given the structure, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency (degrees of unsaturation) of the following molecules.
(a)
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(a) C6H12O6
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(c) C8H14Cl2
Count the elements of unsaturation in parsalmide, ethynyl estradiol, and dynemicin A.
Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(b) C4H9ON
Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(d) C8H9OBr