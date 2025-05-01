Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(c)
When an atom loses a proton in an acid–base reaction, its formal charge is decreased by one. Thinking about the equation for calculating formal charge, explain this observation in your own words.
An unknown base (B⁻) has been identified as very weak. What does this tell you about the strength of its conjugate acid, HB? Is it stable or unstable? Is it reactive or unreactive?
An unknown base (B⁻) has been identified as very weak. What does this tell you about the strength of its conjugate acid, HB? Is it stable or unstable? Is it reactive or unreactive?
An unknown acid (HA) has been identified as very strong. What does this tell you about the stability of the conjugate base, A⁻? Is it strong or weak? Is it reactive or unreactive?
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(b)