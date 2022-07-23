In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(b)
In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(b)
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(b)
In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(a)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical acid half-reactions. [These are only intended to help you learn about arrow pushing in acid–base reactions.]
(b)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.
(c)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.
(c)
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(a)