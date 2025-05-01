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Lewis Acid Species that accepts an electron pair, often indicated by a positive charge or specific functional groups like carboxylic acids. Lewis Base Species that donates an electron pair, typically recognized by a negative charge or lone pairs after dissociation. pKa Numerical value expressing acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids, guiding equilibrium direction. Spectator Ion Ion, often from Group 1 metals, that does not participate in the acid-base reaction and is ignored in equilibrium analysis. Conjugate Acid Species formed when a base gains a proton, serving as the acid in the reverse reaction. Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid loses a proton, acting as the base in the reverse reaction. Carboxylic Acid Functional group containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl, commonly recognized as an acid in equilibrium problems. Equilibrium Direction Preferred side of a reaction, determined by comparing pKa values; favors formation of weaker acids and bases. Acidity Measure of a species' tendency to donate a proton, directly related to its pKa value. Ionic Bond Electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often seen with spectator ions in solution. Cation Positively charged ion, such as sodium or potassium, frequently acting as a spectator in acid-base reactions. Functional Group Specific group of atoms within molecules, like carboxylic acid, that determines chemical reactivity in acid-base contexts. Neutral Compound Molecule with no net charge, requiring pKa comparison to assign acid or base roles in equilibrium. Row 1 Metal Element from the first column of the periodic table, such as lithium or sodium, often forming spectator ions.
Acid Base Equilibrium definitions
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