Lewis Acid Species that accepts an electron pair, often indicated by a positive charge or specific functional groups like carboxylic acids.

Lewis Base Species that donates an electron pair, typically recognized by a negative charge or lone pairs after dissociation.

pKa Numerical value expressing acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids, guiding equilibrium direction.

Spectator Ion Ion, often from Group 1 metals, that does not participate in the acid-base reaction and is ignored in equilibrium analysis.

Conjugate Acid Species formed when a base gains a proton, serving as the acid in the reverse reaction.

Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid loses a proton, acting as the base in the reverse reaction.